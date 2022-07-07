Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting SHARE FAIR event Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will be hosting the SHARE FAIR event this Saturday.

The event will be on July 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. which is co=hosted by City Federal Credit Union and the BNPC.

Exhibitors and other will share important safety, health awareness, and resource education with families and individuals along with free snacks and activities for kids.

The activities available are:

Amarillo Fire Department

B’s Bounce house

High Plains Food Bank

State Farm Insurance

Texas Panhandle Poison Center

Refugee Services of Texas

City of Amarillo Mobile Vaccine Clinic

