Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting SHARE FAIR event Saturday
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will be hosting the SHARE FAIR event this Saturday.
The event will be on July 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. which is co=hosted by City Federal Credit Union and the BNPC.
Exhibitors and other will share important safety, health awareness, and resource education with families and individuals along with free snacks and activities for kids.
The activities available are:
- Amarillo Fire Department
- B’s Bounce house
- High Plains Food Bank
- State Farm Insurance
- Texas Panhandle Poison Center
- Refugee Services of Texas
- City of Amarillo Mobile Vaccine Clinic
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.