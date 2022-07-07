Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police continue missing person investigation

Linda Barnett
Linda Barnett(APD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Linda Barnett.

Barnett was last seen in the 500 block of S. Kentucky Street on July 5, 2020

APD said she has multiple health issues requiring medication, which she did not have with her when she disappeared.

Police said Barnett left without her phone, ID and money.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored striped shirt with black and gray camo pants.

APD and other agencies have followed several leads throughout the investigation, as well as searched various areas without being able to locate her.

Anyone with information on her disappearance are asked to call APD at 806-378-3038 or submit an anonymous tip to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

