Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for bond violations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a wanted 19-year-old man.

Isaiah Guillermo Cabello is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for violation of bond two or more times in 12 months.

He is a described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on Isaiah’s location can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips can be made online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

