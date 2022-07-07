Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for bond violations
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a wanted 19-year-old man.
Isaiah Guillermo Cabello is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for violation of bond two or more times in 12 months.
He is a described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on Isaiah’s location can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Anonymous tips can be made online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
