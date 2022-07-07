Amarillo Community Chorale performing this weekend to honor military
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Chorale is performing for free this weekend.
The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Washington Avenue Christian Church, located at 3800 S. Washington St.
The concert will feature patriotic music to honor all military, veterans and first responders.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free.
