Amarillo Community Chorale performing this weekend to honor military

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Chorale is performing for free this weekend.

The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Washington Avenue Christian Church, located at 3800 S. Washington St.

The concert will feature patriotic music to honor all military, veterans and first responders.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free.

