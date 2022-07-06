Who's Hiring?
Workforce Solutions offering affordable child care for parents struggling with inflation costs

(Workforce Solutions Panhandle)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to inflation, Workforce Solutions has a solution to help parents with affordable child care.

Inflation has caused many everyday items to go up in price, including food, rent and gas. This has also effected child care to go up in price.

WFS has programs for both employed and unemployed parents.

“Families are being hit left and right by higher gas prices, higher grocery prices. Take advantage of these opportunities that can really help families out by letting us help pay for child care,” said Phillip Flores, business services representative of WFS.

The programs, based off of income and family size, also help parents find jobs if needed.

“We help cover the cost of that rather than the parent pay the full childcare amount. They pay a much smaller portion while they’re struggling, until they can get on their feet. It really is a great program,” said Phillip Flores

If you are interested or want to apply, click here.

