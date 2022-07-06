TxDOT to close lanes during I-40 bridge painting
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo drivers may want to know about some lane closures taking place tonight.
The Texas Department of Transportation said beginning today from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., both southbound lanes of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under Interstate 40.
The lane closure will continue for about four nights.
On Friday and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., southbound Julian and northbound Paramount Boulevard will be reduced to one lane.
On July 10 and July 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., northbound lanes of Wolflin Boulevard will be closed.
The lane closures are due to bridge painting, TxDOT said.
