TxDOT to close lanes during I-40 bridge painting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo drivers may want to know about some lane closures taking place tonight.

The Texas Department of Transportation said beginning today from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., both southbound lanes of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under Interstate 40.

The lane closure will continue for about four nights.

On Friday and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., southbound Julian and northbound Paramount Boulevard will be reduced to one lane.

On July 10 and July 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., northbound lanes of Wolflin Boulevard will be closed.

The lane closures are due to bridge painting, TxDOT said.

