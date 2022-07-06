Who's Hiring?
TX Panhandle War Memorial seeks Saturday morning volunteers

Source: Texas Panhandle War Memorial
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is looking for volunteers to help with their Saturday hours.

The memorial said Saturday is their busiest day of the week, and they are looking to add a morning shift.

Currently, the memorial is open during the afternoon on Saturday.

The memorial is looking to expand hours from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“If you like history, veterans, want to help your community or just like volunteering....we will sign you up,” read a statement from the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

Those interested can call 806-350-8387.

