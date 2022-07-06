Who's Hiring?
Portales man dead after crash early Tuesday morning

A Portales man has died after a rash in Roosevelt County early Tuesday morning.
A Portales man has died after a rash in Roosevelt County early Tuesday morning.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Roosevelt County, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales man has died after a crash in Roosevelt County early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to the area of South Roosevelt Road 2 and South Roosevelt Road W for a single-vehicle rollover.

New Mexico State Police say 31-year-old Jose Manuel Gutierrez was traveling east on South Roosevelt Road 2 when the car left the road and entered a ditch, striking a utility pole.

The car rolled over and Gutierrez was thrown from the car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

