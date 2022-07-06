Who's Hiring?
Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police said they received a tip that prevented a planned mass shooting on July 4th.

RPD said this tip led to multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will host a press conference discussing these arrests at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Richmond Police Headquarters.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

