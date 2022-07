AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will run a bit above average through the weekend. The average high is 93 degrees this time of year. The Panhandle will run closer to 100 for the next several days. Small rain chances, mainly late afternoon and evening through the rest of the week. A cold front for parts of the area increase the chance for some showers on Friday.

