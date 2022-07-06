Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Crews responding to grass fire.
Crews responding to grass fire Northwest of Amarillo
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
While the judge hadn’t ruled by news time, citizen and plaintiff Alex Fairly and the city ended...
Judge hears arguments in Amarillo Civic Center lawsuit

Latest News

The childcare industry is struggling to stay afloat as workers leave and tuition increases.
Childcare costs soaring due to inflation
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made
FILE - Elvira, a bracco Italiano, competes in the 24 inch class at the Masters Agility...
Ciao! American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco Italiano
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Court OKs immunity defense in alleged sex trafficker’s death