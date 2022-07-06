Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Dive team recovers body of man who drowned in lake on 4th of July

Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline(WLBT/Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Dive team members recovered the body of a 19-year-old who drowned at Lake Caroline in Mississippi on the Fourth of July.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jelani Porter jumped off the back of a boat and never resurfaced.

Dive teams from several agencies responded to the lake that afternoon to search for Porter. The search was called off due to inclement weather Monday evening but resumed Tuesday morning, WLBT reported.

The sheriff’s office said Porter was found about 30 yards from the shore using sonar and other imaging equipment.

“Basically, we’ve got a tragic accident where this young man, unfortunately, lost his life in the line of having fun,” Sheriff Randy Tucker said.

Tucker said Porter could swim and did not know why he succumbed. It is unclear if alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2022 WLBT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Crews responding to grass fire.
Crews responding to grass fire Northwest of Amarillo
While the judge hadn’t ruled by news time, citizen and plaintiff Alex Fairly and the city ended...
Judge hears arguments in Amarillo Civic Center lawsuit

Latest News

President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden heading to Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions
Richmond Police said they received a tip that prevented a planned mass shooting on Monday, July...
LIVE: Richmond Police say tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
A Portales man has died after a rash in Roosevelt County early Tuesday morning.
Portales man dead after crash early Tuesday morning
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money