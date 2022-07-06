Daily Chances?

Who's Hiring?
Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lingering morning showers ought to weaken and dissipate by the midday hours, leaving partly cloudy skies in their wake. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s today for most of the region, with winds out of the south/southwest at 10-20 mph. A surface low pressure will bring lift to our high dew points this afternoon, spurring on yet another round of evening storms, with the north-central to eastern panhandles likely seeing the best chances, however, a lot of the area could see a spotty shower or two. Then for Thursday, better chances arrive as a cold front looks to stall over the area, bringing more widespread chances.

Rain chances are likely to persist until the weekend, where we’ll see a big warm up.

