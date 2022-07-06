Who's Hiring?
Contact approved for construction at Cannon Air Force Base

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Department of Defense announced Tuesday it has approved a contract to fund $48 million in construction at Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis.

Projects include a special paved area where explosives and other hazardous cargo can be loaded onto and unloaded from airplanes.

Another project is a facility for combat arms training and maintenance.

According to the announcement, the work is fully funded with a completion date of April, 2024

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

