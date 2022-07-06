APD: Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise in the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department has had a rise of catalytic converters being stolen off vehicles in the past two years.

“It’s frustrating for us, it’s frustrating for the community, it’s expensive when they do get taken,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, PIO, APD. “We’re trying to work as closely with our community and as hard as we can on these to identify the people who are stealing them.”

The number of catalytic converter thefts has increased rapidly over the years.

2019: 98

2020: 183

2021: 488

2022 (as of today): 225

APD is advising car owners to be aware of the issue and take precautions like leave outside lights on at night, buy a security camera, keep cars close to the house, paint the catalytic converter or mark them so they can be identified and connected to the owner.

“The only thing that we can do is all work together as a community and the police department together to prevent them the best that we can,” said Sargent Burr. “Please, if you see something, say something.”

The police department says the converters are most likely being taken to bigger cities for the thieves to avoid being caught.

“We know this is a problem, it’s a problem everywhere,” said Burr. “We’re not the only city experiencing this, there’s something about those that’s nationwide. As a community, as our law enforcement we have to be proactive because that’s the only way we can put a dent in it.”

APD says if you see someone suspicious hanging around cars report, it by calling 911.

