3 teens may possible be tried as adults in the murder of a Portales man

(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Three juvenile murder suspects may be tried as adults in the death of a Portales man.

The Eastern New Mexico News said district court judges granted an extension of time to determine whether the suspects will be tried as adults.

On June 5, 37-year-old James Roper was beaten behind a Portales convenience store.

A New Mexico grand jury will meet July 15 to hear evidence against the three boys accused of the murder, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

The teens are charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

