Xcel, Amarillo Library partnering to bring a way to save money

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy and the Amarillo Library have partnered up to bring the “power check energy meter” which helps check energy usage of devices around the house, and can help residents save up to $200 on their electrical bill.

The “power check energy meter” measures the amount of energy used on multiple home appliances and electronics, and can tell residents if a device has “vampire usage.”

“It allows people to check their devices for what they call ‘vampire usage’ which means an item is plugged in, and not turned on, but it’s still costing you money. This way you can check those items, turn them off with the correct power strip so they’re not using that energy and costing you money every month,” said Cindi Wynia, assistant director of library services at the Amarillo library.

Xcel and the library say they hope the device can help residents save money every month on their bills, by unplugging unused devices.

“It saves them money by figuring out which appliances they should unplug. If you’re not using it, if it’s not something you use often throughout the day, unplug it totally from the wall so that vampire usage isn’t happening,’ said Wynia.

The library says the program is great for the community, and makes it just as easy as checking out a book as it is for people to save money.

“It’s a great partnership with Xcel. To bring something they might not be aware of, something that will cost them money, with a service through the library it’s free. You can check out the energy meter for free for two weeks, as long as you turn it in on time there is no cost to you, and hopefully you’ll lower your energy bills this summer,” Wynia said.

The device comes with everything needed to set up and run, and comes with a manual.

To check out the device all you need is a library card, and you can check it out like a book.

For more information, contact the library here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.