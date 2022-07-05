New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New in Amarillo is Wubby’s Place, a children’s boutique that offers a unique clothing line made from bamboo.

The boutique is located at 4410 Bell Street and opened on Friday, July 1st.

Co-owners, Tina Black and Savanna Keller, are a mother and daughter team.

Keller says bamboo is one of the softest, breathable and hypo-allergenic fabrics.

She says her children who suffer from Eczema saw incredible relief with these types of products.

“We found that as we went through experiences with her children with the Eczema, that there are a lot of children with eczema, and that no one knows what to do with them,” said Tina Black. “So through trial and error, we kind of came up with some things that worked for ours, and thought we would make it available to others. Once we tried the bamboo clothing, it’s amazing.”

They say soon to come are pajamas for adults.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.