Judge hears arguments in Amarillo Civic Center lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crowd gathered today at the Potter County District Courts Building as a judge heard arguments by the opposing sides in lawsuits concerning the renovation and expansion of the Civic Center.

While the judge hadn’t ruled by news time, Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly and the city ended on the same page to consolidate suits.

“We were happy to consolidate,” Fairly said. “As long as we have time to do proper discovery and the attorney general weighed on that in a way that I feel pretends a favorable outcome to that, so yeah, we feel like today went very good.”

Fairly sued the city after council members passed an ordinance planning to issue about $260 million in debt for the project.

The city is asking that the suit move quickly while Fairly wants to slow the pace.

Court documents show the city wants to prevent one person from holding an issue hostage.

Fairly argues the city violated state laws and the city charter.

