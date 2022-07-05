Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Faith City Mission to raise nearly $1 million to help those in need in Amarillo

Faith City Mission is raising nearly $1 million to help provide food and shelter for women,...
Faith City Mission is raising nearly $1 million to help provide food and shelter for women, children and disabled in Amarillo. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission is raising nearly $1 million to help provide food and shelter for women, children and disabled in Amarillo.

The campaign is to add a Women and Children’s Emergency Shelter at Faith City Mission, located at 600 N. Tyler Stl.

The campaign is titled “Least of These” from Matthew 25:40, which is “to provide safe, separate, overnight housing for homeless women and children,” said Jena Taylor, director of the nonprofit organization.

Currently, the organization provides a number of services for the homeless and less fortunate in the community, including meals, clothes, an overnight emergency men’s shelter, furniture and household goods, daily chapel services, a 12-month alcohol and drug restoration program, work program transportation, children’s ministry, tutoring and social services.

“The mission provided 48,000 meals last year to our city’s less fortunate and homeless,” said Taylor.

With the campaign, the organization will also build an additional seating area for feeding and improving accessibility for the disabled.

The total amount of money for the initiative is estimated at $975,000, said Brad Tooley, campaign chairman for the campaign.

“There is a great need to keep homeless women and children safe and we know the Amarillo area community will provide for this needed shelter,” Tooley said.

Anyone wanting further information can call Taylor at (806) 373-6402 or Tooley at (806) 678-6585.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to grass fire.
Crews responding to grass fire Northwest of Amarillo
If you spent your 4th of July holiday weekend at Medi Park, you may have been welcomed with an...
‘It might mean not eating those fish’: Dead fish found at Medi Park
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July.
Canyon’s Fourth of July celebration will bring thousands to the city
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

Latest News

XCEL AND THE AMARILLO LIBRARY
Xcel, Amarillo Library partnering to bring a way to save money
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Current and possible home buyers are invited to a free education class Thursday evening in...
Amarillo home buyers invited to free education class this Thursday
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street
New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street