Faith City Mission to raise nearly $1 million to help those in need in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission is raising nearly $1 million to help provide food and shelter for women, children and disabled in Amarillo.

The campaign is to add a Women and Children’s Emergency Shelter at Faith City Mission, located at 600 N. Tyler Stl.

The campaign is titled “Least of These” from Matthew 25:40, which is “to provide safe, separate, overnight housing for homeless women and children,” said Jena Taylor, director of the nonprofit organization.

Currently, the organization provides a number of services for the homeless and less fortunate in the community, including meals, clothes, an overnight emergency men’s shelter, furniture and household goods, daily chapel services, a 12-month alcohol and drug restoration program, work program transportation, children’s ministry, tutoring and social services.

“The mission provided 48,000 meals last year to our city’s less fortunate and homeless,” said Taylor.

With the campaign, the organization will also build an additional seating area for feeding and improving accessibility for the disabled.

The total amount of money for the initiative is estimated at $975,000, said Brad Tooley, campaign chairman for the campaign.

“There is a great need to keep homeless women and children safe and we know the Amarillo area community will provide for this needed shelter,” Tooley said.

Anyone wanting further information can call Taylor at (806) 373-6402 or Tooley at (806) 678-6585.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.