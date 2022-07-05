City of Clovis to hold meeting on Ute Pipeline

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will provide an update on the Ute Pipeline during a public meeting on Wednesday.

The information update regards the construction of the Ute Pipeline by the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority.

The meeting takes place at 5:00 p.m. in the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Library.

A quorum of Clovis City Commissioners may be present.

For questions or more information on the meeting, contact the City Manager’s Office at 575-763-9670.

