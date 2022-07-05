City of Clovis to hold meeting on Ute Pipeline
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will provide an update on the Ute Pipeline during a public meeting on Wednesday.
The information update regards the construction of the Ute Pipeline by the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority.
The meeting takes place at 5:00 p.m. in the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Library.
A quorum of Clovis City Commissioners may be present.
For questions or more information on the meeting, contact the City Manager’s Office at 575-763-9670.
