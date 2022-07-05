Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals Stormtrooper off front porch

A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper off a front porch in Tulsa. (Source: Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper decoration from the “Star Wars” franchise off a front porch in Tulsa, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 17. In the home surveillance video, you can see a man in a T-shirt and hat walk up to the home’s porch, pick up the Stormtrooper, and walk away with it.

“It is entirely possible that he was upset with Order 66 and revenging the Jedi,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “However, in Oklahoma, it’s still a crime.”

Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize the suspect, please call please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to grass fire.
Crews responding to grass fire Northwest of Amarillo
If you spent your 4th of July holiday weekend at Medi Park, you may have been welcomed with an...
‘It might mean not eating those fish’: Dead fish found at Medi Park
The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July.
Canyon’s Fourth of July celebration will bring thousands to the city
Panhandle will be hosting their 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration this Monday.
Panhandle hosting 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration Monday
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: 7th person has died from July 4 parade shooting
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street
New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Feds settle suit alleging abuse by men detained after 9/11