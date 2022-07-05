Amarillo home buyers invited to free education class this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Current and possible home buyers are invited to a free education class Thursday evening in Amarillo.

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee said the Free Home Buyer & Home Improvement Education Class is at 6:00 p.m. on July 7 at the Alamo Center, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

The committee said it hopes to encourage and increase home ownership and home improvement with the event.

The class will go over available homes for sale by a local realtor, the process to get mortgage or home financing, tips for becoming a successful homeowner, and will offer resources available to future homeowners.

The event is free and will have Spanish interpreters.

The event will have free bottled water, food and door prizes. Free door prizes will be drawn for two $100 gasoline cards and four tickets to a Sod Poodles game.

The Home Buyers Bootcamp is sponsored by City Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.