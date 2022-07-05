Amarillo family firework stand dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For 50 years the Larkan family has been selling fireworks, but this year brought some trouble with the partial firework ban for the area, competition and inflation.

Several firework stands were set up on the outskirts of Amarillo for the Fourth of July, with some just a few steps away from each other.

“It is very competitive having a TNT stand across the street, it definitely makes for good competition,” said Freddie Oakley, manager at Larkan Family Fireworks. “We’re family run, so we like to try and make sure we have the best prices and deals.”

In previous years, following the Fourth of July, the firework stand would be empty but this year a lot of product remains on the shelves.

“This year we did see a very big decrease in sales,” said Jovaney Hernandez, lead sales at Larkan Family Fireworks. “A couple years previous we kind of had our counters pretty bare. Now we have to put all this up and figure out what we’re going to do with it all.”

This family business says they won’t let lack of sales effect them and they will continue to provide the Amarillo community with fireworks for years to come.

“We pride ourselves in that to help the families that are less fortunate,” says Hernandez. “To help get them the shows and the fireworks that they want. That way they have a great experience with the Fourth of July.”

