Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo family firework stand dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July

Larkan Family Fireworks dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July
Larkan Family Fireworks dealing with decline in profit after 4th of July(KFDA: Larkan Family Fireworks)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For 50 years the Larkan family has been selling fireworks, but this year brought some trouble with the partial firework ban for the area, competition and inflation.

Several firework stands were set up on the outskirts of Amarillo for the Fourth of July, with some just a few steps away from each other.

“It is very competitive having a TNT stand across the street, it definitely makes for good competition,” said Freddie Oakley, manager at Larkan Family Fireworks. “We’re family run, so we like to try and make sure we have the best prices and deals.”

In previous years, following the Fourth of July, the firework stand would be empty but this year a lot of product remains on the shelves.

“This year we did see a very big decrease in sales,” said Jovaney Hernandez, lead sales at Larkan Family Fireworks. “A couple years previous we kind of had our counters pretty bare. Now we have to put all this up and figure out what we’re going to do with it all.”

This family business says they won’t let lack of sales effect them and they will continue to provide the Amarillo community with fireworks for years to come.

“We pride ourselves in that to help the families that are less fortunate,” says Hernandez. “To help get them the shows and the fireworks that they want. That way they have a great experience with the Fourth of July.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to grass fire.
Crews responding to grass fire Northwest of Amarillo
If you spent your 4th of July holiday weekend at Medi Park, you may have been welcomed with an...
‘It might mean not eating those fish’: Dead fish found at Medi Park
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July.
Canyon’s Fourth of July celebration will bring thousands to the city
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

Latest News

Current and possible home buyers are invited to a free education class Thursday evening in...
Amarillo home buyers invited to free education class this Thursday
Faith City Mission is raising nearly $1 million to help provide food and shelter for women,...
Faith City Mission to raise nearly $1 million to help those in need in Amarillo
While the judge hadn’t ruled by news time, citizen and plaintiff Alex Fairly and the city ended...
Judge hears arguments in Amarillo Civic Center lawsuit
Record heat, drought hurting local farmers
Historic heat wave hurting Panhandle farmers