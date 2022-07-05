Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots.

First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to grass fire.
Crews responding to grass fire Northwest of Amarillo
If you spent your 4th of July holiday weekend at Medi Park, you may have been welcomed with an...
‘It might mean not eating those fish’: Dead fish found at Medi Park
The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July.
Canyon’s Fourth of July celebration will bring thousands to the city
Panhandle will be hosting their 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration this Monday.
Panhandle hosting 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration Monday
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

Latest News

Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge set to hear challenge of Mississippi abortion law
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained