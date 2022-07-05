Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

2-year-old believed to have drowned in Florida canal, police say

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in...
Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in a Bradenton canal Friday morning, police say.

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.

The witness pulled the child from the water and waited for help to arrive, police said. First responders arrived at the location within five minutes, but the boy died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the boy lived at the apartment complex. The parents were located in their apartment and are working with police to piece together what happened.

While an official cause of death will be confirmed by the medical examiner, it is believed the toddler drowned, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to grass fire.
Crews responding to grass fire Northwest of Amarillo
If you spent your 4th of July holiday weekend at Medi Park, you may have been welcomed with an...
‘It might mean not eating those fish’: Dead fish found at Medi Park
The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July.
Canyon’s Fourth of July celebration will bring thousands to the city
Panhandle will be hosting their 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration this Monday.
Panhandle hosting 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration Monday
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

Latest News

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 third leading cause of death in 2021, study says
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
New York man offers $10,000 for return of precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention
‘I just want it back’: Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah