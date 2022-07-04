Who's Hiring?
Fourth of July parade brings thousands to Canyon

Veterans, first responders and local businesses among those in attendance at the parade.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Fourth of July parade brought thousands to Canyon.

Local businesses, first responders and veterans were among those in attendance.

Chief of the Canyon Police Department Steve Brush said the event is always a good reason for the community to come together.

“We’re super happy to always have the parade and have this many people come to see our town,” Brush said.

