Doppler Dave Tracks 4th of July Weather

Some classic summer weather is on hand for the 4th of July as mild morning temperatures steadily warm into the 90s by afternoon. Most locations will experience mid to upper 90s by late afternoon along with a breeze south wind at 15-25mph. By evening, a few cloud build ups can be expected and there may even be a scattered brief thunderstorm or two, but any activity will be isolated and should not affect areas for very long. 90s will dominate this week but we may creep back up to 100 again by the upcoming weekend.

