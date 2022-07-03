Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Shark attacks Long Island lifeguard during training exercise

A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.
A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.(Brian Norwood / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Suffolk County officials have temporarily closed a Long Island beach to swimming after what they described as an unprecedented shark attack that injured a lifeguard.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the lifeguard had been playing the victim during a training exercise Sunday when the shark bit him in the chest and hand.

He said the lifeguard was receiving stitches but in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.

The attack happened about 10:15 a.m. at Smith Point Beach.

The beach was closed to swimming for the rest of the day but expected to reopen Monday with officials monitoring the water.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
News Channel 10 reached out to the surrounding counties to find out about the fireworks ban ban.
List of counties in Panhandle area detailing fireworks burn ban
The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July.
Canyon’s Fourth of July celebration will bring thousands to the city
A Potter County man is still missing after almost a month of searching.
‘We just want to know if he is okay’: Mother of missing son asks for help in search of son
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus

Latest News

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
If you spent your 4th of July holiday weekend at Medi Park, you may have been welcomed with an...
‘It might mean not eating those fish’: Dead fish found at Medi Park
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting