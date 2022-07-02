Wranglers call for billet families, NAHL players arrive in August

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Being a billet family in the NAHL has more rewards than just hosting a player and the Amarillo Wranglers are looking for a few more families to help out this fall.

The Daniel family has been part of the North American Hockey League billet program for 11 seasons hosting as many as 30 total kids and every experience has been rewarding.

“Developing the relationship that you have with the kids and their family and watching them progress through their time in Amarillo and then if they make it to college or professional hockey keeping up with them,” said Greg Daniel, billet parent.

Billet families provide a bedroom with a door and clothing storage. The player’s family provides a stipend to help out with groceries and utilities throughout the month. Players are in charge of transportation.

“We do our best to match the players to each family,” said Ashlee Daniel, billet parent and coordinator. “If someone likes to golf then I try to put them with a husband that likes to golf. It’s also good for empty nesters.”

17-year-old Cutter Daniel from Tascosa High School plays center and right wing. He leaves the West Texas Hockey Club for his first billet family in Fort Worth with the 18u Brahmas. Now it’s gone full circle in the Daniel family.

“It’s helped a lot with my game because obviously this is a very high level of hockey being played here for the Amarillo Wranglers and these kids I’m all around them probably 10 hours out of my day,” said Cutter Daniel.

“He’s fixing to move to the next level up. We’re excited about that. Nervous obviously,” said Greg. “We put ourselves now in the same shoes as the parents who are sending their kids to Amarillo.”

Do you have space to house a Wrangler for the 2022-2023 season? We are looking for loving homes who want to create lifelong bonds with the players!



Temporary and full time homes needed! Contact Ashlee at billet@amarillohockey.com for more information or to sign up! pic.twitter.com/AOLwS6lttD — Amarillo Wranglers (@NAHLwranglers) May 26, 2022

