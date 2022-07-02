Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were found in a Minnesota lake.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 10 reached out to the surrounding counties to find out about the fireworks ban ban.
List of counties in Panhandle area detailing fireworks burn ban
Nine cows were killed after two vehicles collided with several of the animals on the I-40 area...
9 cows killed on I-40 after vehicles collide with several cattle near Shamrock
A Potter County man is still missing after almost a month of searching.
‘We just want to know if he is okay’: Mother of missing son asks for help in search of son
Rico Alvarez
Potter County officials: Man wanted for two counts of injury
Clovis police SWAT team has responded to a call near 11th and Hickory Street.
UPDATE: SWAT standoff near 11th and Hickory Street in Clovis has ended

Latest News

People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
Mother and daughter survive a house
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine