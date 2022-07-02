Who's Hiring?
3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment

Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a 29th-floor balcony of a New York City apartment building in Harlem.

A police spokesperson said officers found the injured toddler on Saturday morning lying on a 3rd-floor scaffolding after receiving a 911 call.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said police believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation.

Police are speaking with two individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the child’s fall.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

