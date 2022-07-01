Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire

A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – One person and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire in Toledo early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home around 1:30 a.m., fire crews said.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD), a woman who was covered in smoke residue was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries, but she was alert.

There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out. TFRD believes the woman who was hospitalized let the dogs out into the backyard to save them. Multiple people helped take the dogs to a neighbor’s home.

TFRD said the fire likely started in the basement, but investigators are still working to determine what may have caused it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hutchinson County officials have responded to a possible drowning near Lake Meredith.
Officials: Swimmers rescued after boat broke down near Lake Meredith
Clovis police SWAT team has responded to a call near 11th and Hickory Street.
UPDATE: SWAT standoff near 11th and Hickory Street in Clovis has ended
James Gilmer
Amarillo police have found missing man
Rico Alvarez
Potter County officials: Man wanted for two counts of injury
News Channel 10 reached out to the surrounding counties to find out about the fireworks ban ban.
List of counties in Panhandle area detailing fireworks burn ban

Latest News

Disney has confirmed that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024
Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a...
VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station
baby barn swallows
Wild West Rehab needing volunteers after receiving influx of baby birds
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year