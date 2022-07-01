Wild West Rehab needing volunteers after receiving influx of baby birds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Wild West Wildlife Rehab recently received 50 Barn Swallow hatch-lings from a resident in Amarillo who wanted to make sure they were safe.

All 50 baby birds need to be fed from sun up to sun down every 30 minutes.

The birds are extremely important to the Panhandle for many reasons including the environment.

“These are barn swallows and they eat hundreds and hundreds of insects. They are very very important to the environment and what they do for us. They are protected under the bird act, so yes they have a definite purpose in our community,” said Stephanie Diaz, founder, and executive director of Wild West Wildlife Rehab Center.

The need is because of being spread thin of workers to take care of hundreds of animals daily.

“We already have over 250 animals in care, a lot of them being mammals which need we have to do a lot of enclosure cleanings, feedings every two to three hours. We’re spread kinda thin already, we’re growing. We started in my house, receiving a couple hundred in a few months to now getting 3,000 animals a year,” said Stephanie Diaz.

The rehab says the only way to make sure these animals get back out into the wild is to feed them, and help them grow.

“When we get an influx of high demanding animals which we don’t mind, we need to reach out to the public for volunteers to help because the only way they’re going to make it is with the around the clock every 30 minute feedings,” said Stephanie Diaz.

Wild West says their job is to help protect the communities animals and get them back into the wild where they belong.

“We are helping the communities animals and we cover 26 counties so the entire Texas panhandle. As a community these are our animals, to protect, and to help, and get back out there,” said Stephanie Diaz.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.