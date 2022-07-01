‘We just want to know if he is okay’: Mother of missing son asks for help in search of son

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County man is still missing after almost a month of searching.

28-year-old Wade Pierce is a resident of the Indian Hills road area in Potter County who hasn’t been seen or heard from since June 3. His family is getting more and more worried.

“He wasn’t there, everything was still there, his toothbrush, his toothpaste, his clothes, everything was still there,” said Sheila Pierce, mother of Wade Pierce. “Nothing was missing. We just want to know if he is okay. His family his friends, of course we want to know if he is happy, it’s not like he has to come back if that’s not what he wants to do. We just want to know if he is okay.”

Pierce is around 5′ 10″ and around 135 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. He also wear glasses.

If you have any information, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2903.

