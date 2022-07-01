Who's Hiring?
Warm and (hopefully) Wet Weekend

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Warm conditions and breezy southerly winds are all but guaranteed for the start of your weekend, but hopefully mother nature has a little more in store for us as well. A weak cold front in the northwest panhandle could be the firing point for monsoonal moisture this afternoon and evening, focusing the best rain chances to the north, but if all goes well, showers could extend further south if we’re lucky, but there’s still things that need to fall into place. A second round is possible Saturday night before we dry out for Sunday and Monday, where Independence Day looks warm and mostly sunny.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Tuesday.

