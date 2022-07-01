Tascosa hires head coach Chris Sumrall to lead Lady Rebels basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Tasocsa Lady Rebels have found their new basketball head coach. AISD announced the hiring of Chris Sumrall, an experienced coach in the Texas Panhandle.

The Tascosa Lady Rebels girls basketball team had huge shoes to fill when head coach Betsy Baughman left for her hometown, Groom.

“She’s done a really good job of getting that program back to being at a really competitive level, said Chris Sumrall, seven-year Wellington girls basketball head coach. “Of course, went to the Regional Tournament a couple of years ago. Betsy is a friend of mine. I’ve known her for a long time.”

Tascosa found the right coach for the job. Chris Sumrall brings in 25 of 27 years of head coaching experience between Electra, Groom, Idalou, Coahoma, Clyde, Garden City and most recently Wellington. He tallied an impressive record of 179 wins and 53 losses with the Lady Skyrockets that featured three regional tournament appearances.

“Here at Wellington and other places that I’ve been you know we played the 5A school and 6A schools and I thought we competed pretty well,” said Sumrall. “Basketball is basketball. The thing I’m really looking forward to is just being able to be a basketball coach, so for the first time in my career I’m not coaching another sport.”

The 1990 Lubbock Monterey grad will be coaching in 5A for the first time of his career. Sumrall is looking forward to taking over Tascosa’s roster that consisted of many sophomores and juniors last season.

“Let’s play really hard. Let’s defend. Let’s be unselfish. Let’s share, sacrifice and those kinds of things,” said Sumrall. “That’s kind of the things we’re looking for in year one.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.