Panhandle hosting 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration Monday
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle will be hosting their 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration this Monday.
There will be events running all day long, including the parade starting at 10:00 a.m.
Ed Montana will also be performing for entertainment this year, at 1:00 p.m.
The day will be capped off with a shrimp boil, hosted at Carson County Square House Museum.
