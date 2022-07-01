Who's Hiring?
Panhandle hosting 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration Monday

Panhandle will be hosting their 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration this Monday.
Panhandle will be hosting their 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration this Monday.(Tanachot | wafb)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle will be hosting their 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration this Monday.

There will be events running all day long, including the parade starting at 10:00 a.m.

Ed Montana will also be performing for entertainment this year, at 1:00 p.m.

The day will be capped off with a shrimp boil, hosted at Carson County Square House Museum.

For the full list of events, click here.

