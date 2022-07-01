Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT standoff in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police SWAT has arrested a man after a two-hour SWAT standoff near Hickory Street.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 30-year-old Patrick Burgess was wanted for multiple charges including felon in possession and failure to appear in court.

Two unidentified people exited Burgess’ home when police first arrived. Shortly after, the decision was made to bring in the CPD SWAT.

The release says around a dozen police vehicles lined the street in front of Burgess’ house while a Clovis police officer called to Burgess through a megaphone, instructing him: “Let’s end this, please call me,” followed by a phone number.

At one point police officers released a surveillance robot equipped with video and audio into Burgess’ house before they employed the gas.

Officials say Burgess briefly escaped the home through a side window and attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly arrested.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

A Lieutenant said this was the second time in less than two years Burgess had to be taken into custody with the help of a SWAT team.

