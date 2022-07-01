Independence Day celebrations in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A variety of events will take place to celebrate Independence Day in Canyon this weekend, though the annual fireworks show has been postponed.

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce said the fireworks have been postponed due to current drought conditions.

On Sunday, Casey Donahew will perform at Kickin’ It In Canyon. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. at the First United Bank Center.

Tickets are available online.

Monday events include the Canyon Lions Club Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Cole Community Center and the Hometown Fair On The Square from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the downtown square.

For more events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.