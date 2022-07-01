Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Firework prices are blowing up

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.
The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.(Cropped KOMUnews / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fireworks aren’t the only thing exploding this Fourth of July weekend – firework prices are also blowing up.

The shortage over the past two years appears to be winding down, but supply chain issues remain.

Costs for shipping, raw materials and labor have also helped conspired to push prices up.

Higher demand has also been a factor, as consumers turned to at-home firework displays the last two years due to the cancelation of public displays.

The CEO of one fireworks distributor estimates his costs have at least doubled since 2019.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.

This year, though, retailers and distributors say they are more ready to match demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hutchinson County officials have responded to a possible drowning near Lake Meredith.
Officials: Swimmers rescued after boat broke down near Lake Meredith
Clovis police SWAT team has responded to a call near 11th and Hickory Street.
UPDATE: SWAT standoff near 11th and Hickory Street in Clovis has ended
James Gilmer
Amarillo police have found missing man
Rico Alvarez
Potter County officials: Man wanted for two counts of injury
Amarillo police has arrested a man for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after striking a...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after striking woman with gun near Rosemont Street

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman, right, receives his stolen Gretsch guitar during the Lost...
Rock star Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
A Potter County man is still missing after almost a month of searching.
‘We just want to know if he is okay’: Mother of missing son asks for help in search of son
missing
VIDEO: ‘We just want to know if he is okay’: Mother of missing son asks for help in search of son