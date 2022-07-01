Doppler Dave’s Weekend Prognosis

Our weather pattern will remain similar throughout the upcoming holiday weekend and we can plan on a continuation of mild mornings, hot afternoons, and the chance for a spotty evening storm. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 60s, but afternoon highs will rise back into the mid to upper 90 range tomorrow with scattered storms possible late tomorrow. Sunday and the 4th of July appear to be dominated by sunshine with fewer storms around and highs near 96.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.