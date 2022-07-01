Clovis Animal Shelter hosting ‘Empty the Shelter’ month

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Shelter and the High Plains Humane Society will host an “Empty the Shelter” event.

This event allows all adoption fees to be waived for pet adoptions.

The month-long event has been made possible by funding through the High Plains Humane Society.

From July 1, through July 31, the public can visit the Animal Shelter and adopt an animal for free.

You can visit the shelter on Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about the “Empty the Shelter” call Animal Shelter at (575) 769-7893.

