Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis Animal Shelter hosting ‘Empty the Shelter’ month

The City of Clovis Animal Shelter and the High Plains Humane Society will host an “Empty the...
The City of Clovis Animal Shelter and the High Plains Humane Society will host an “Empty the Shelter” event.(FOX5)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Shelter and the High Plains Humane Society will host an “Empty the Shelter” event.

This event allows all adoption fees to be waived for pet adoptions.

The month-long event has been made possible by funding through the High Plains Humane Society.

From July 1, through July 31, the public can visit the Animal Shelter and adopt an animal for free.

You can visit the shelter on Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about the “Empty the Shelter” call Animal Shelter at (575) 769-7893.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hutchinson County officials have responded to a possible drowning near Lake Meredith.
Officials: Swimmers rescued after boat broke down near Lake Meredith
Clovis police SWAT team has responded to a call near 11th and Hickory Street.
UPDATE: SWAT standoff near 11th and Hickory Street in Clovis has ended
James Gilmer
Amarillo police have found missing man
Rico Alvarez
Potter County officials: Man wanted for two counts of injury
News Channel 10 reached out to the surrounding counties to find out about the fireworks ban ban.
List of counties in Panhandle area detailing fireworks burn ban

Latest News

Panhandle will be hosting their 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration this Monday.
Panhandle hosting 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration Monday
Clovis police SWAT has arrested a man after a two-hour SWAT standoff near Hickory Street.
Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT standoff in Clovis
A Potter County man is still missing after almost a month of searching.
‘We just want to know if he is okay’: Mother of missing son asks for help in search of son
missing
VIDEO: ‘We just want to know if he is okay’: Mother of missing son asks for help in search of son