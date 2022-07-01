Canyon’s fourth of July celebration will bring thousands to the city

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July.

“We estimate yearly around here that we have between 30,000 and 40,000 people come to Canyon,” said Roger Remlinger, Executive Director for Canyon Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of people come from out of town, Amarillo and the Panhandle area.”

The Independence Day celebration starts on Sunday with a concert by Casey Donahew.

On the fourth the day starts with the lions club pancake breakfast followed by the first ever Canyon Firecracker Fourth Avenue Mile.

The annual parade starts at 10:00 a.m. with over 70 floats, NewsChannel 10 will be walking in the parade including Ali Allison riding her horse and Stacy Sakai and Greg Kerr MCing the event.

The events end with Fair on the Square where local vendors will be selling items.

“We love people to come to Canyon to enjoy our restaurants and our boutiques and everything Canyon has to offer,” said Remlinger.

With the large amount of people Remlinger says the celebration will be a large economic driver.

“I can’t think of a better place to spend Fourth of July than Canyon, Texas,” said Remlinger.

City officials say if you plan to attend get there early because the parade route fills up quickly.

