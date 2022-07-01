Amarillo Community Market to host Patriotic Pet Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will hold a Patriotic Pet Parade on Saturday.

Registration for the parade begins at 9:00 a.m. and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. with prizes announced following the parade.

The parade takes place on the grounds of the Bivins home at 1000 S. Polk Street.

Guest judges include Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner and photographer Ralph Duke.

Prizes include Most Patriotic (best costume), Most Talented, Waggiest Tail, Best Smile, Owner/Pet Look-A-Like and Best in Show.

“Amarillo Community Market is in its seventh season. We are so happy to be back in our original location at 1000 S. Polk St. For this holiday weekend, we wanted to have something special because so many people bring their pets to Market,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

Admission and parking is free.

