‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in Nebraska

One person was killed when a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln Thursday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Emergency crews were on the scene for hours Thursday after a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln, killing one person.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a tree fell on the house, hit part of the chimney, which fell through the roof, and struck a person inside.

The 911 call came in Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Several fire trucks, an ambulance and a chaplain arrived at the scene, just north of 27th and Van Dorn St.

According to LFR, the tree falling was “an act of nature on a windy day” and was an accident.

It took first responders an extended period of time to clear the debris and get inside the home.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

