9 cows killed on I-40 after vehicles collide with several cattle near Shamrock

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - Nine cows were killed after two vehicles collided with several of the cattle on the I-40 area near Shamrock.

According to officials, crews were called to the area of I-40 about two vehicles colliding with several cows.

Crews found two vehicles that had collided with several cows on the scene finding extensive damage to the vehicles involved but no injuries to the passengers.

Officials say nine cows were killed during the collision and several more were loose in the area.

Shamrock fire crews helped clear the highway area.

