Will it? Or won’t it?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Two words will dominate our forecast moving forward, high pressure. The system centered over our area looks to bring our warmest temperatures of the week so far for Thursday, with breezy southerly winds and clear skies. Now, moving in Friday, things could change, as the low pressure could weaken and move enough to let a weak cold front push through, that won’t have much bearing on our temperatures, but could be the catalyst for rain chances, mainly in the northwest, getting spottier the further south you are. Since the high has not weakened just yet, confidence is low in rain chances, but not zero!

The 4th of July Holiday is still looking good with highs in the mid-90s.

