Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

West Plains basketball drills in new gym

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves worked out in their weight room and indoor turf facility earlier this week, but today marked the second day of practice in their new basketball gym.

“I really like the colors of this school and I like the gym too,” said Ayden Rodriquez, West Plains junior guard and small forward. “I think it’s a really nice gym. I’m just excited to be in here. You know, the first team to play here.”

The Wolves’ gym features a huge dark and baby blue logo at center court and another behind one of the six hanging hoops.

“You walk in and it’s exciting to see something new and know that you’'re the first program in here,” said Kendall Cogburn, West Plains boys basketball head coach. “It’s a lot of fun. I love just looking at the guys and seeing their expressions when they walked through the gym yesterday. It was a blast.”

Around 35 players have participated in summer workouts starting at 6 a.m. with strength and agility training and then meeting back up for basketball.

“We’ve been at Westover Park for the last three weeks, so we’ve been together it’s just now we finally feel like we’re at home,” said Cogburn.

The inaugural roster is led by head coach Kendall Cogburn. His staff includes Canadian native Cameron Copley and Randall alum Keenan Hooker.

“I think they know a lot about the game and I think they are really good coaches for our team,” said Rodriquez. “I think they are doing a lot for our team right now.”

Seniors had the option to finish their career at their current school, but 6-foot-3 forward Jedd Phillips chose to play with his younger brother.

“He has to come over here, I wanted to play with him and also I wanted to set a new culture,” said Phillips. “Be part of a new school and you know set new things that no one else thought we could do.”

Building a strong culture starts with a team slogan.

“The strength of the pack is the wolf and the strength of the wolf is the pack,” said Cogburn. “There are a lot of things that we will contribute to that, but we are excited to get started.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The indictment shows the illegal gambling business was going on as early as 2017 to about...
Man to make court appearance for illegal gambling business in the Texas Panhandle
11-year-old Kazuall McCallon is missing and was last seen near SW 9th.
Amarillo police have found missing 11-year-old boy
The scene of the robbery
Amarillo Police investigate after employee threatened during robbery at truck stop
Amarillo police arrested two teenagers in connection to an overnight shooting at apartments on...
Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection to overnight shooting at Amarillo apartments
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

VIDEO: West Plains basketball drills in new gym
The newest addition to Canyon ISD, West Plains High School, is almost ready for the school year...
Wolves workout in new West Plains facility
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Larissa Liska chats about her time with NewsChannel 10