Texas officials work together stressing boat safety during holiday weekend

Texas game wardens advice Texans to "stay dry" while boating
Texas game wardens advice Texans to "stay dry" while boating(Ryan Osborne)
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas officials are working together to keep people safe when boating during the holiday weekend.

Texas game wardens, along with other groups such as the police and fire department, are working as part of a national safety effort called “Operation Dry Water.”

Chief of the Fritch fire department Zeb Smith said simple things such as keeping proper speed and wearing a life jacket are important when boating.

“One of the huge things is making sure that you practice boat safety,” Smith said. “Try not to do any alcohol consumption. Always make sure you have, life jackets on board.”

Texas law requires there be a life jacket on the boat for every person, and children under 13 are required to wear one.

Last year, dozens were arrested for drunk boating, and many citations and warnings were issued for violating boating safety laws.

Shane Lewis, a Texas game warden, said the effort was important for keeping people safe, but added the legal consequences are real.

“If you’re charged for a BWI, and you’re charged for a DWI, they’re enhanceable upon each other,” Lewis commented. “So if you have three or more DWI’s, a BWI can get you a felony.”

